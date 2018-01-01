VENICE- The Venice Fire Department along with units from the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 249 S. Warfield Ave. early Sunday.

They found heavy smoke and flames in three vehicles parked next to the building.

Personnel on scene were able to quickly stop the fire, preventing it from extending into the adjacent storage building.

A Lexus LS and Ford pickup sustained heavy damage in the blaze.

Two additional vehicles parked next the fire received paint damage from the heat.

The fire remains under investigation.