SARASOTA COUNTY – Four people are sent to the hospital after a boating accident.

Sarasota County Fire Department reports they received a call just before noon out in Sarasota Bay.

A boat carrying four males traveling at a high speed flipped over in the bay.

The fire department and Sarasota Police Department sent out their marine unit to assist.

The men were rescued and taken to Hart’s Landing, where two were transported as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is conducting the investigation.