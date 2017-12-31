SARASOTA – It’s almost time for the ball or pineapple to drop to signal the New Year. Which means it’s also time to come up with some New Year’s resolutions.

But keeping those resolutions takes a bit of planning and many of us often can’t seem to stick to them no matter how hard we try. Clinical Psychologist Eddy Regnier says one of the best ways to stick to your resolution is by working together with friends.

“Find a group that is interested in the same thing you’re interested in because you can motivate each other to do it. The problem is when you go out as a lone ranger… a lone wolf you lose motivation but if you have a buddy you says to you get out of bed you feel guilty and you feel more apt to do it so find a group and connect with others.” Regnier said.

Some other tips to keep your resolutions are to start small and keep your goals attainable.