UPDATE: The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Twitter, reading:

At approximately 9:47 p.m., occupants of a moving vehicle fired several shots into another person’s car while traveling in the eastbound lanes of University Parkway. Three of the five occupants in the car were struck, including a four-month-old infant. The 20-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger were transported to local hospitals. All three are in stable condition.

At this time, detectives have a limited description of the suspect vehicle, which has been described as a black SUV. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, the suspects, or incident, is asked to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4317, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941.366.TIPS.

SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation following a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of University Parkway in Sarasota.

Lanes were closed last night however the eastbound lanes of University Parkway are now open to traffic.

A neighbor tells us around 10 P.M. he heard five rapid shots, thinking it was fireworks.

“Cops start coming from both directions. I mean a ton. I think my daughter counted nine that she could see through that little opening. And they’ve got a guy on a gurney just screaming his head off and a girl yelling, ‘he was hit on the side’,” said neighbor, John Kirsten.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.