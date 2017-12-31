Multiple deputies are down amid an active shooting incident in Littleton, Colorado.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told citizens in the affected area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

No further information was immediately released.

SNN will have the latest on this story beginning at 1 P.M.