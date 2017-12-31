ANNA MARIA – A police officer shoots a man armed with a knife and a hatchet Saturday evening on Anna Maria Island near the intersection of Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 7:30 P.M. last night after deputies responded to a report of a person threatening to harm themselves. Officials tell SNN, officers from the Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach Police departments also responded to reports of the disturbance.

During the incident Douglas Schofield was shot by a Bradenton Beach Police Officer, according to officials.

Schofield was transported to the hospital for the gunshot wound and is reportedly in stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting