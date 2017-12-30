HOLLYWOOD HILLS – In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma the temperature inside a Florida nursing home reached nearly 100 degrees, the day residents had to be evacuated.

A dozen people died and those 12 deaths are being considered homicides.

Still the subject of a criminal investigation, the rehabilitation center at Hollywood Hills evacuated its residents in September as temperatures inside rose without air conditioning.

An amended complaint, filed in court Friday describes miserable conditions inside the facility.

The complaint says law enforcement found the ambient temperature on the second floor of the nursing home reached 99 degrees hours after the evacuations.

At least 10 of the 12 people who died lived on the second floor.