The Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association hosts the event, kicking off at 1 pm on Sunday.

Welcoming the new year on Main Street with a carnival loaded with snacks, games, and amusement rides.

More than 25,000 from all across the state are expected to attend…

“People ask me, ‘what’s the deal with the pineapple,'” said Ron Soto, Executive Director of the Downtown Merchants Association.

“It’s the international sign of hospitality. When you come to Sarasota, we’re as hospitable as you can get. There’s plenty of food. There will be drinks, party favors…come on out. We want to bring the whole family and have a good time and Happy New Year,” he said.

Sarasota’s very own musicians are making appearances… with Latin–soul music from Big Night Out over by Mattison’s and on the other end by Evie’s, Kettle of Fish.