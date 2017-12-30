SARASOTA- As the pineapple drops at midnight, the Sarasota Bayfront skies come alive.

Marina jack hosts the 7th annual Firework Show; shooting off next to the dolphin fountain on Sea Isle Park.

A celebration taking nearly ten months to plan. With help of volunteers and sponsors from Pepsi to the Sarasota Hyatt Regency. Coming together to benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

“We have all kinds of fireworks with different sound effects and the pyrotechnic display. It’s all different types of shapes and sizes and colors and it’s the climax of the evening for us,” said Vice President of Marina Jack, Tom Delong.

If you can’t make it out, tune into SNN at 11:30 Sunday Evening for live coverage with our very own Grant Boxleitner and Nicole Sommavilla.