PORT CHARLOTTE – A fatal crash in Port Charlotte after a car overturns and crashes into a utility pole.

It happened around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. Christine Fuhlman was driving southbound on Cranberry Blvd when she approached a curve near Homewood Street.

Her 2003 Ford failed to stay in its lane and struck a concrete utility pole and overturned.

Fuhlman was wearing a seat belt but was pronounced dead on scene. Alcohol may have played a factor into the crash and the investigation is ongoing.