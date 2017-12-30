ENGLEWOOD- The Pineapple Drop may be a favorite for Suncoast residents on New Year’s Eve, but now Englewood residents are hosting their own celebration.

Paragon Fine Art Festivals teams up with Englewood Community Redevelopment Area to host the first ever Lemon Drop.

A non–stop party kicking off saturday afternoon on Dearborn Street in Old Englewood Village. The event is a way to support the neighborhood’s local businesses.

“Our goal is (to create) a mutual relationship with the Merchants Association and their goal is advocacy for business so hopefully people will come down, they’ll discover new shops and new restaurants and that’s the objective,” said Event Director, Bill Kinney.

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without a giant lemon dropping at midnight.