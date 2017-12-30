SARASOTA – Donna Betts has been arrested again in Sarasota County.

Betts was arrested on December 27th for a probation violation of drinking alcohol.

According to Carlos Munoz of the Herald Tribune, Donna Betts had previously been in rehab and had a slew of probation requirements, among them no alcohol, drugs or guns.

Betts, the wife of Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, was sentenced to serve 30 days for pointing a rifle at members of the Sarasota Crew team earlier this year in October.

The 62 year-old pleaded no contest in October to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Betts had been charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault after the March incident.