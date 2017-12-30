NOKOMIS – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted a death investigation in Nokomis Saturday morning.

Detectives began investigating after receiving information about buried human remains in an empty lot on the 200 block of Ravenna Street North.

Neighbors tell SNN units arrived on scene Friday morning, forensic units arriving Saturday around 8 A.M.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports that the remains have not been identified and the cause of death at this time is unknown.

There is no threat to the public. This is an active and ongoing investigation.