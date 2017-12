MANATEE – Interstate 75 northbound has reopened at Mile Marker 218, just past the State Road 70 exit, after a vehicle crash closed all three lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that I-75 north is open after clearing a vehicle crash in the northbound lanes. The crash caused delays that stretch as far south as the University Parkway exit.

The number of vehicles involved and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.