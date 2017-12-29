NORTH PORT – A woman finds Christmas gifts on the side of I-75 Christmas Eve and then tries to reunite them with their intended recipient.

Andrea Reid says she was heading to a Christmas Eve gathering when she spotted something through the fog on the side of the interstate near North Port. She stopped and took the gifts. The tags said the gifts were to Branson from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack.

Reid posted her find on Facebook. Se posted Thursday, December 28, that Branson had been found. She’s now just trying to figure out the details to get Branson his gifts.