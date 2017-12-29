SARASOTA COUNTY – A three-year-old Venice boy is still recovering from a crash that killed his mother.

Dominic’s fighting to recover and will soon realize his mother, Shannon Anderson, died in that crash. It was a deadly head-on collision by a wrong-way driver on December 12. Dominic was in a coma for several days but is lucky to be alive.

Dominic’s recovery could take years and doctors say he may not fully recover. His grandmother is now caring for him. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.