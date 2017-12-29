SARASOTA – Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have migrated to the state of Florida after Hurricane Maria.

A New York Times report says it is the largest movement of Puerto Ricans to the mainland in U.S. history. More than 168,000 people have left Puerto Rico since Maria and 100,000 more people had scheduled flights to Orlando through the end of this year.

In Sarasota and Manatee Counties, the migration has been less dramatic, although both school districts were prepared for an influx of students from Puerto Rico in the wake of Irma and Maria.

The Herald-Tribune reports since September, 67 students have enrolled in Manatee County schools from Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, El Salvador, Mexico and St. Maarten while 38 students have enrolled in Sarasota County schools from Puerto Rico and seven from the Virgin Islands.