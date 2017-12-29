SARASOTA – Downtown Sarasota will be one of the big gathering places this weekend for New Year’s, and the Sarasota Police Department has safety reminders for visitors.

The annual pineapple drop will be held at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. Officers are asking people attending to leave backpacks, coolers and their own alcohol at home. Also, do not fire guns in the air, it’s against the law and can be dangerous.

From 6 A.M. Saturday through 9A.M. Monday, the following roads will be closed.

Central and Pineapple Avenue’s from First to Main;

First from Central to Pineapple.

Lemon from Main to State.

Orange from Main to Central

And Lemon from Main to First.

And remember, Tow to Go is being offered right now through 6 A.M. Tuesday. Call 855 2-tow 2 go for the free service.