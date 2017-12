CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Punta Gorda Airport passenger counts grow again after a brief slowdown because of Hurricane Irma.

More than 110,000 passengers used the airport during November, a 14.4% increase compared to the same time in 2016. It’s the second straight month passenger counts rose in Punta Gorda.

In September, Hurricane Irma snapped a 47-month streak of increasing passengers at the airport.

Allegiant Air provides service to several U.S. destinations from Punta Gorda.