MANATEE COUNTY – Delmer Smith remains on death row after a judge denies his attempt to get a new sentencing phase of his trial.

Forty-with-year-old Kathleen Briles was found bound and gagged inside her Terra Ceia home on August 3, 2009 after having been pummeled to death with her own cast iron antique sewing machine.

Smith was convicted in August 2012 of First-Degree Murder for the brutal death. The same jury that found him guilty unanimously recommended he be put to death days later.

According to the Bradenton Herald, in October, Smith was back in a Manatee County courtroom for a hearing in which Circuit Judge Diana Moreland heard testimony over two days regarding his claims of ineffective counsel.

Smith’s motion for post-conviction relief was denied in a 31-page order dated December 12 in which Moreland denied all six of his claims of ineffective counsel.