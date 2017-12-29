FLAGLER – Deputies say a Flagler County man rigged a door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Flagler Deputies responded to a palm coast home on December 26 to conduct a security check.

The homeowner had contacted the sheriff’s office about suspicious statements made by his son in–law regarding not letting a child touch the front door of the home.

Deputies arrived and saw that the front door appeared to be barricaded and there were burn marks near the door handle.

A deputy kicked the door which caused a large spark.

Investigators say Michael Scott Wilson, rigged the door in an attempt to cause great bodily harm to his estranged wife. They say he also stole a firearm belonging to his wife’s father from the house.