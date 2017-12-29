SARASOTA COUNTY – Even though Christmas is over, the holiday lights are still shining bright.

A beautiful display of lights attracted locals and visitors to Historic Spanish Point for their annual ‘Holly Days and Mangrove Lights’ in Osprey Friday night.

Visitors walked through lighted pathways, a bridge, and listened to the soothing music of a violin.

Historic Spanish Point Curator and Education Program Manager Garrett Murto, says this draws all walks of life.

“These lights are really important because it provides an event that is really similar to our past here that we interpret. You know this location for 5,000 years has been a gathering spot for people to come together and celebrate life and you know the sacred and the secular.”

Historic Spanish Point will light up next year during Christmas.

Murto says prehistoric people who settled here built shell middens or mounds of shells left behind for burial and temple services.