With the new year fast approaching here’s what you need to know about garbage pickup and building closures in Venice.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on Jan. 1; all items will be picked up on customers’ next regular pickup day (NOT the next day). Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

To dispose of live Christmas trees, cut into 4-foot pieces and place at the curb with your yard waste collection. Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, for the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

In the event of Utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.