SARASOTA-Hurricane Irma caused millions across Florida to lose their power and electricity.

Power companies such as TECO and Duke Energy are filing requests to charge their customers with a storm recovery surcharge for the thousands of workers hired after the storm.

Potential feeds may go up to $5.00 in addition to customers’ monthly bills.

Luckily for Suncoast residents, bills for Florida Power and Light customer’s will be lowering.

“That’s because of the expiration of the current surcharge on bills for Hurricane Matthew cost recovery. We’re currently conducting a broad review of the new Federal Tax Reform Law. We’re going to provide more information in the coming weeks for Hurricane Irma,” David McDermitt, FPL Spokesperson.

A storm recovery surcharge is still possible for FPL customers. Stay with us for the latest updates.