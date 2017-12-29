SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Sailor Circus for the renewal of the annual Holiday Spectacular.

The Sailor Circus has been dazzling crowds since 1949.

This year’s title is “The High Flying Holidays,” featuring students who practice hours a day to perfect their talents. The Sailor Circus is part of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

The shows began Wednesday and continue through Saturday with two performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Executive vice president Jennifer Mitchell talks about the show and what the students performing take from this experience.

Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.