SARASOTA COUNTY – Drivers beware. The Florida Highway Patrol will be paying extra attention to the roads on this New Year’s Eve weekend.

Troopers say they will be conducting a DUI Wolfpack Detail in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

The operations will start at 9 P.M. New Year’s Eve and will end at 4 A.M. the following morning.

Troopers are partnering with deputies, and officers will be monitoring I–75, state and county roads for impaired drivers.

State Trooper Ken Watson says if you are going out to have a few drinks, be smart or pay the consequences.

“We want to make sure that you’re doing the right thing because remember it is much more feasible to do the right thing now than have to end up going to jail for a DUI then paying an attorney and then trying to make sure that you can go ahead and start that new year on a better note.”

Law enforcement recommends considering ride share services including Uber and Lyft, to get home safely.