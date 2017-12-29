MANATEE – A 63-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized three children and is being held without bond.

Billy Catherwood, is being held in Manatee County but officials are working to get him back to Hillsborough County.

He faces charges of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Catherwood left the scene of the Wednesday night crash that occurred on the southbound side of I-75 near the Ruskin, Sun City Center exit.

One of the three hospitalized children is in critical condition.

Investigators said Catherwood’s pickup truck was speeding down Interstate 75 and hit a Ford Explorer from behind, causing it to veer off into the median and roll over.

Inside the Ford were a father and his three children. The 8-year-old in the front seat was wearing a seat belt while the two children in the back, 10 and 6, were not wearing seat belts.

Troopers said they found Catherwood’s truck 13 miles away and that it was abandoned.

Officials said Catherwood has had two previous DUI’s, according to his criminal record.