SARASOTA COUNTY – A child is taken by Bayflite to a Suncoast hospital this Friday afternoon.

The Sarasota County Fire Department says they responded to a call in the 8200 of Midnight Pass Road after 4:30 P.M. Friday.

The fire department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene for a water rescue of a two-year-old boy in a pool.

An ambulance took the boy to Glebe Park where Bayflite picked him up and took him to All Children’s Hospital in St. Peterburg.

His medical condition is not known at this time.