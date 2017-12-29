PALMETTO – A $2 million anonymous donation spurs the First Baptist Church of Palmetto’s expansion.

Plans have been accelerated with construction beginning early next month. It’s possible the first day of work will be 126 years to the day the church first opened its doors.

According to the Bradenton Herald, people with the church say the project is more than just remodeling. Besides helping the church to meet its many mission goals, additional church improvements will be made during the project to include addressing a confusing entrance for first-time guests and a more-secure pathway to the children’s area. Another key part of the project will be to install an elevator.

The church, located at 1020 Fourth Street West, officially celebrated the project’s beginning December 17 with a groundbreaking ceremony.