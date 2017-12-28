SARASOTA – Whole Foods is set to open its University Parkway store January 31.

The new Whole Foods store is located at University Parkway and Honore Avenue. The doors will open at 9 A.M with opening day deals, giveaways and “celebrations of local flavor.”

The store, the 27th Whole Foods in Florida, will employ approximately 180 people hired locally

According to the Herald-Tribune, the 40,000-square-foot store will offer a selection of grab-and-go, prepared foods, groceries and sections offering various services often provided at other Whole Foods locations.

The store will be open 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. daily.