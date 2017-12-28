SARASOTA- There’s no better time than now to start planning New Year’s health resolutions. A great way to get active is running, it’s heart-healthy and a great way to meet new people.

Fleet Feet Sports in Sarasota is providing Suncoast residents the necessary tools to help kick start their fitness journey.

Their No Boundaries, “Couch to 5K” is a 12-week program built for beginners. The program includes guided runs and lessons on injury prevention and hydration tips.

“This is a great time to start your fitness goals because it’s a new year and you can hold yourself accountable. Every day that passes is a great new day to start getting active,” said Erin Spiccia, Manager of Fleet Feet Sports, Sarasota.

Before running into a healthier lifestyle, be sure to invest in a good pair of running shoes.

“Definitely don’t go 8 miles the first day. Try and start the first day with a mile or a half mile or just around the block. You can do run, walk intervals. Start yourself off slow,” Spiccia said.

For more information on Couch to 5k.