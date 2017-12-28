SARASOTA – Riverview High School will now expand its offerings to include an International Baccalaureate initiative targeting under-represented students.

The program, entitled the IB Excellence and Equity Initiative, aims to promote low-income students and students of color within IB’s diploma and career segments.

Riverview is one of 100 schools chosen to pilot the program in the next two years. According to the Herald-Tribune, the school will be supported in rolling out the initiative through a series of webinars, a planning process intended to target underrepresented students and relevant case studies and research.

Part of the initiative’s goal is to have the diversity of a school reflected in the diversity of its IB programs, a feature that is true in less than 1% of schools nationwide, according to the IB program’s website.