SARASOTA COUNTY- As you start cleaning up those Christmas Decorations, Sarasota County wants to make sure you know the proper way to dispose of your Christmas Trees.

Trees will be picked up at your regular trash pickup, but if the tree is taller than 6 feet cut it in half before leaving it at the curb.

“Make sure that all of the lights and ornaments are removed,” Wendy Crisp Said. “They should be placed at the side of their driveway with their yard waste. Making sure that they are keeping them separate from their trash and their recyclables, and when waste management comes by their homes this week and next week and into the following weeks they’ll pick the Christmas trees up with the regular collection.”

Trash pickups are delayed by one day this week and next week for unincorporated county residents.