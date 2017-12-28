VENICE – The City of Venice will host a parade to celebrate the State Championship seasons of the Venice High School football and volleyball teams.

The parade is planned for 2 P.M. on February 3 and will start at Venice High School, proceed north on Bahama Street to Miami Avenue, then west on Miami Avenue and then north on Tamiami Trail to Venice Avenue. The parade will then cross Tamiami Trail at Venice Avenue and proceed west to Nassau Street and finish at Centennial Park.

The makeup of the parade is still being worked out but will likely include both teams and the school marching band.

The Venice High volleyball team captured the Class 8A state title on November 18 with a win over Tallahassee Leon. It was the school’s fifth state volleyball title.

The Venice High football team captured the Class 7A State Title on December 9 with a 37-24 victory of St. Johns Bartram Trail, the school’s second state football title.