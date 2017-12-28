MANATEE COUNTY – A Palmetto man dies in a vehicle crash this morning at a U.S. 41 intersection in Manatee County.

The crash happened at 11 A.M. near the intersection of U.S.41 and 69th Street East.

Troopers say the 76–year–old-driver veered off the roadway, crossed the median and ran through a ditch before crashing through a fence.

The car continued through a field and hit another fence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family members.