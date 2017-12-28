SARASOTA COUNTY – The Second District Court of Appeal denies a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office request to review an order about the security of court facilities.

The decision comes after an order by the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Chief Judge telling the Sheriff’s Office it’s responsible for providing security at court-related facilities and to search people entering those facilities for firearms. The order was issued in March, days after state senator Greg Steube tried to enter the clerk’s office with a gun.

Because of concerns about restricting access to non-court public government buildings, the Sheriff’s Office removed deputies from three county locations.

A Sheriff’s spokeswoman says the agency’s concerns continue after this latest step in the judicial process.