SARASOTA COUNTY – Construction for the 10th and 14th Street roundabouts in Sarasota will last through mid-2019.

Crews have started to remove the median on U.S. 41 between 10th and 14th Streets. According to the Herald-Tribune, the median must be demolished to make way for a temporary southbound traffic lane during construction.

Despite the ongoing work, the beginning of the traffic shift is being delayed until the second week in January to avoid disrupting holiday traffic. Crews will then pave and re-stripe the temporary southbound lane and begin shifting traffic to make room for construction on the west side of the road the following week.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the shift is expected to stay in place through July 2019 when the two roundabouts are fully functional.