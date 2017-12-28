SARASOTA- Staying safe on New Year’s starts with how you get to the party. And Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will be out with DUI saturation patrols.

“Plan ahead so that means if you know you’re going to be celebrating and consuming adult beverages plan ahead of time,” Kaitlyn Perez said. “Use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft.”

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier says if you plan on using fireworks, follow the safety instructions.

“We do see a lot of calls through the evening for New Year’s,” Regnier said. “And always we want to make sure that people safe as possible and limit those calls as much as possible.”

Watch out for Christmas Decorations and anything else that could catch fire.

“You want to make sure they are far away from anything flammable as much as possible,” regnier said. “At least 3 feet, even the ones with fountains you want to be even farther than that. Read the labels on the cartons they’ll explain exactly how far you should be away and the safety measures you should take.”

If kids are going to be using sparklers, make sure they know they can be dangerous.

“One of the things that we see a lot of times are people being burned by sparklers,” Regnier said. “Even though you think they’re very, very safe, they do burn very hot 1200 degrees, so we want them disposed of properly, a bucket of water would be ideal to have real close.”

Chief Regnier recommends going to a Downtown Event to see professional fireworks.

And if you’re going to be in the crowds, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wants you to plan ahead in case you’re separated from your child.

“Take a photo of your child before you get there,” Perez said. “If you are to get separated from your child while you’re there you can show law enforcement the photo and that will help us find your child more easily and more quickly.”

And as always, be aware of your surroundings.

“If you’re in a parking lot and something doesn’t feel right,” Perez said. “Obviously contact law enforcement immediately, we’re going to be out and we’re going to have a pretty heavy presence so we’re here to help.”

So everyone can have a happy and safe new year.