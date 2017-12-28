SUNCOAST- New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are holidays where the fun and festivities are at a peak, and so is car theft.

Many opt to carpool, take public transportation, or use ride-sharing…leaving cars in parking lots unattended.

According to the National Crime Information Center, in 2016 2,110 cars were broken into on New Year’s Eve and 2,242 on New Year’s Day.

Before heading off to ring in the new year, be sure to park in well-lit areas, lock your doors, and take all valuables out of your vehicle.

Contact law enforcement immediately if your vehicle is stolen or tampered with.