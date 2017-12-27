MANATEE COUNTY – A blockage in a force main causes thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater to spill in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the blockage led to high water levels at an East County lift station at 3331 Lena Road on Christmas Eve. An estimated 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was forced through a manhole at State Road 64 and 117th Street East.

The Bradenton Herald reports an estimated three million gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged, some spilling into Palma Sola Bay.