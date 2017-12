SARASOTA COUNTY – An infant is taken to a hospital this afternoon.

Sarasota Police Department says they received a call of an unresponsive infant in the 200 block of Lime Avenue after 3 P.M. Wednesday.

A three month old child was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.