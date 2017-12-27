SARASOTA – You may want to think twice about throwing away the packaging of your holiday gifts, especially the more expensive ones.

Sarasota County Sheriff officials say when you put those boxes on the curb to be picked up, it sends a message to potential burglars about what valuable items you may own.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Specialist Mycah Schafer says not to put those boxes out too early.

“TV’s, gaming systems, electronics, things like that. Those are definitely things that you wanna keep inside until your trash person comes. Those are things that thieves will look for, and know that those are inside, and you may become a target at that point,” Schafer said.

Garbage was picked up Wednesday, but if you still have returns or exchanges, use these tips to lower your chances of being robbed.