SARASOTA – The Season of Sharing event aides a single mother of six.

Alicia Johnson is often asked how she balances her kids’ demanding schedules, which include football, basketball and volleyball games, dance, cheer leading and academic clubs between three different schools.

Recently, Johnson lost her job and at the same time, a broken water line cost her $763.81 to restore water service to her home.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the water bill was paid for through a Season of Sharing Grant, a 17-year, community-wide fundraising partnership created by the Herald-Tribune Media Group and The Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

The grant has eased some of Johnson’s worries, but since December 15, the family has been looking for a new place to live because their current home has fallen into disrepair.