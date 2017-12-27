SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County is taking its first steps to catch up with Charlotte County’s plan to rebuild eroded stretches of Manasota Key beaches.

This month, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously agreed to pay just under $70,000 to Charlotte’s environmental firm, Coastal Engineering Consultants, to add the key’s beaches north of the county line to its scope of work.

Coastal Engineering Consultants and Charlotte officials have already been preparing a $23.2 million project to add 84 to 99 feet of sandy beach width along the southern side of the key right up to the county line with Sarasota.

According to the Herald-Tribune, once a report is complete, they and county staff will present the initial findings and the possible next steps for the lengthy permitting process necessary for such projects.