SARASOTA – If you purchased a real Christmas tree for your home this year, now may be the time to bring it down.

If you’re still enjoying that real Christmas tree in your house until the New Year, don’t let it dry out and become a fire hazard. A dry tree can burn very quickly. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

It’s a good idea to recycle a tree when it starts dropping its needles.

Also, if you’re doing post-holiday shopping or headed in to return an unwanted gift, experts say to be on the lookout for fake currency. There is an uptick in counterfeiting money this time of year, according to the Secret Service.

The Federal Reserve says that the $20 bill is the most counterfeited note in the U.S. while it’s the $100 bill internationally.