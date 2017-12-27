MANATEE COUNTY – Residents and visitors can once again enjoy Palma Sola Bay. A limited advisory still affects some nearby waters.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County announced a No Skin Contact Advisory for the Palma Sola Bay beach access area has been lifted. The Palma Sola Creek area of the bay remains under a localized advisory to monitor the waters.

The Bradenton Herald reports the advisory was put in place December 15 after a force main break in a sewer line days before released about three million gallons of wastewater.