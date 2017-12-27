RUSKIN- An off duty firefighter goes above and beyond the call of duty, running into a burning house, when it became engulfed in flames with a man and his pets still inside.

The firefighter Luigi Young, is the older brother of SNN’s very own Nadine Young.

“As a younger sister, I’ve always looked up to my big brother, never thought our career paths would cross like this but what I saw yesterday, my brother saving a man’s life still leaves me in awe.”

This year Luigi spent Christmas at Tampa Fire Rescue station 13. He is a firefighter, he worked overnight with his station family.

“It was a rough night went home to sleep and I was awoken by my family saying my neighbor’s house is on fire. At first I was a little dazed on fire what, I looked out the window and saw smoke everywhere and knew I had to get there,” said Young

Without hesitation, and still sleepy my brother grabbed his boots, ran into the burning house where our neighbor Paul Gregory was inside on the floor.

Luigi carried him out.

“I went inside the house 4 or 5 five times every time was to get further inside I don’t have any mask, or air, none of my equipment it’s all at the station so I was trying to do what I can do with what I got” said Young.

What he has is training from Tampa Fire Rescue.

“Its second nature It’s what we do, it’s what we trained for,” said Young.

Dalis is a registered nurse at James A Hayley Veteran Hospital. She was the first person attending to Gregory and also happens to be our mother.

When Hillsborough County Fire arrived on scene my mother and brother assisted in the recovery of Gregory’s two dogs, performing CPR and providing oxygen.

Luigi working hand in hand to out the fire.

“I know the procedures for the most part and I knew they needed a hydrant so I took that task so I can achieve that task for them while they could work on something else,” said Young.

Standing three feet away from the blaze, both of us covered in soot, my brother helped the helpless putting someone’s life above his own.

“On duty off duty, always a firefighter,” said Young

Any of the brave men and women in my bother Luigi’s place would have done the same thing. He was in the fright place at the right now.

Gregory was airlifted to Tampa General and remains in the critical care. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.