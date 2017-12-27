SARASOTA – Three people are transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department reports the accident happened at Fruitville Road and Beneva Road at around 7:20 A.M. Wednesday, December 27.

Five vehicles are involved, including a moped pinned between a minivan and a pickup truck. One of the patients was transported as a trauma alert.

All westbound lanes of Fruitville Road were initially shut down, backing up traffic to Honore Avanue. All lanes reopened at around 8:30 A.M.