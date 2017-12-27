SARASOTA – Pulling up to Shelly’s Gift & Christmas Boutique just after Christmas, you probably wouldn’t expect to see an ‘Open’ sign out front.

“I happened to be driving by and saw it and my car just went on autopilot,” Shopper Jodi Postiy said.

“People wanna know, ‘You have Christmas all year?’ I say, ‘Yes..'” Owner Michelle “Shelly” Witzer said.

Nothing brings Witzer joy quite like this time of year.

“People are happy, everyone changes their attitude toward happiness. Yeah, you get a few little grinches in there, but..” Witzer said.

But her store could bring a smile to even a grinch’s face.

“Their whole demeanor changes,” Witzer said. “To me it’s a happy place.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this in Sarasota at all. It’s really, really a neat place,” Postiy said.

Witzer says after Christmas, she marks some items down and is now working on confining the Christmas merchandise to a smaller part of the store.

Now, she’s looking ahead to New Year’s.

“Every holiday we celebrate here,” Witzer said. “We’ll be getting ready soon for Valentine’s Day, we do Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day.”

She says surprisingly, she has no problem selling the Christmas items year-round.

“Our tourists come in, they like to buy ornaments to take home, palm trees, things like that,” Witzer said.

“I’m addicted to Christmas. I’m always shopping, I’m always looking, and when you come in here there’s always just something different,” Postiy said.

“Of course it’s not as busy as Christmas was, but we still have our customers coming in and out over the day to see what they missed,” Witzer said.

At Shelly’s, no one will say it’s ever too early to deck the halls.

“I always start a couple days after Christmas for the following year,” Shopper Cookie Ison said.

“I just enjoy being among this and being among people, so it’s a good thing,” Witzer said.