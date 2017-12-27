WESH – A gun and a loaded magazine was found during a security check at Orlando International Airport Tuesday, December 26, TSA confirmed.

Officials said this is the 91st gun they have confiscated at the airport in 2017 alone.

The discovery caused lines to increase in length at the security checkpoint during an already busy day for the airport with holiday travel.

TSA said they spotted the gun when the passenger put his bag through the screening machine.

The passenger had a valid Florida concealed weapons permit, but will face charges.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2CbG8m7